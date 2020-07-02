Canaries Begin 2020 Season Friday, with COVID-19 Readiness Plan

The boys of summer return to the Sioux Empire this Friday night, and along with them come to a bunch of COVID-19 safety protocols.

A signature piece of summertime here in Sioux Falls will finally make its triumphant return, as the Canaries unveil their 2020 season on Friday night (July 3). With the season's first pitch, comes a COVID-19 readiness game plan to help mitigate the spread of the virus at games.

Dakota News Now is reporting a list of things the Sioux Falls Canaries have planned to help keep players and fans safe during this pandemic ridden season.

Some of the safety protocols that will now be in place include:

Limited seating at the field, with rows marker off for social distancing.

Concessions will be available for patrons. However, this season fans will be asked to order all their ballpark faves via an app, that will help to minimize time spent standing in lines. Fans will receive a text once their food is ready to be picked up.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the Canaries stadium, and the team announced on Wednesday (July 1) they have added new cleaning protocols to help ensure the Birdcage stays clean.

The Canaries plan to conduct temperature checks for all their employees, both (full, part-time and interns) as they enter the ballpark each day.

See the Canaries complete 9-step COVID-19 readiness plan here.

One thing is for sure, they'll be no shortage of baseball in 2020 at the Birdcage, as the Canaries will be sharing their stadium with the St. Paul Saints due to tightened COVID-19 policies in the state of Minnesota.

That means there will be baseball at the Birdcage six-days a week all season long. The 2020 schedule will run from (July 3) through (September 10). Check out dates and times here.

Source: Dakota News Now