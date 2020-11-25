Canadian Town Has An Unusual Request for Drivers

I have a saying that goes, "Salt and butter make everything taste better." It seems that this applies to moose and cars as well as humans.

The Canadian town of Jasper, Alberta is asking drivers for an unusual favor: "Do not let moose lick your car."

Fair enough, but what is the reason? Is it possible the city doesn't want a moose to get their tongue will get stuck to the car's metal door like Flick's tongue was stuck to the flagpole in a Christmas Story?

Not quite. The reason is moose like salt and road salt makes the paint on your car a tasty treat. Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young (not the former 49'ers quarterback) says that if moose get comfortable licking salt off vehicles, then they lose their fear of cars leading to dangerous incidents on the road.

"They're obsessed with salt, it's one of the things they need for the minerals in their body," Young told CNN. "They usually get it from salt lakes in the park, but now they realized they can also get road salt that splashes onto cars."

So if you find yourself in Jasper, Alberta anytime soon, please don't let the moose use your vehicle as a giant salt lick.