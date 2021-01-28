Can Your Sleeping Position Predict Your Chances of Divorce?

Married couples know all too well that any number of things you do when you're awake can greatly impact whether or not your relationship will stay out of divorce court.

Now you can add something you're doing when you're not awake to that list.

BestLife is reporting that the position you and your spouse sleep in at night can be an indicator as to how long your marriage will last.

Using data from a British study of nearly 10,000 divorced women and men, they discovered that the most toxic sleeping position for couples is the 'female spoon', which has the woman snuggling up behind the man in bed.

The Dozy Owl survey found that 86 percent of respondents said that was the position most common in their relationship before breaking up.

So why the 'female spoon'?

The article quotes certified sleep science coach and founder of SleepingOcean.com, Alex Savy, who says women who sleep in that position are often 'not getting enough attention or affection' and that the 'female spoon' can make men feel like they're 'being overpowered or smothered' by their partner.

OTHER SLEEPING POSITIONS LIKELIHOOD FOR DIVORCE (Click for illustrations from HealthLine.com)

Leg hug - 82 percent

Back-to-back (not touching) - 78 percent

Space hog (also known as Starfish) - 73 percent

The soldiers (flat on back, arms straight down) - 71 percent

The female nuzzle (Cradle) - 67 percent

The unraveling knot (start tangled, end up separated) - 64 percent

Male spoon - 59 percent

Fetal - 51 percent

Male nuzzle (Cradle) - 47 percent

Tangled - 44 percent

Face-to-face (not touching) - 38 percent

Back-to-back (touching) - 26 percent

Face-to-face (touching) - 19 percent

