Can You Name The Lincoln Co. Town From Just One Image?

It's going to be interesting when we see the final 2020 census numbers for good 'ol Lincoln County, South Dakota.

In 2010, the official census reported 44, 828 friendly folks in the county. Well, I assume they were all friendly. But as you probably know, things have changed in the past decade.

In other words...grown.

Named after the 16th President of the United States, Honest Abe, Lincoln County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country in terms of rate of population increase, rate of housing unit increase, along with many other factors. This isn't necessarily the sleepy rural area you grew up in.

But you've been around the county for years! You know every nook and cranny like the back of your hand. Or do you?

How many of those Lincoln County communities can you name from just one single solitary picture? From one quick image? Test your knowledge from the snapshots below and then scroll down to get the answers and a video of that community.

So did you pass the image test? Name them all, did you? Congratulations!

Now then, here's the videos each image was taken from.

The first community was Tea, home of the famous Teapot Days.

Number 2 was, of course, Lennox.

That third community was Harrisburg. Take an aerial tour here.

Number 4 was Worthing. Have you enjoyed dinner and a show there?

Number 5 was Hudson.

Number 6 on the list was Sioux Falls, which indeed continues to grow into Lincoln County.

Number 7 is the Lincoln County seat, Canton.

Number 8 is Beresford, another town that calls 2 counties home.