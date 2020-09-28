Can You Earn Money Just Smelling Candles?

If you're a person who loves everything fall, (like me) or someone who may have once uttered the sentence, "If I could only get a job sniffing candles!" Your ship may have just sailed in!

Wishlisted is a lifestyle website, loaded with all kinds of advice and ideas for improving your life, health, and home environment indoor and out. Organization products, decoration ideas, children's toys, nutrition information, and new product introductions can all be found there.

It is also the place that is looking for three people to smell and review fall candles. You read that correctly. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to simply smell candles with fall-scented aromas and then review them.

Of course, you'll need to fill out an application first and do it before Wednesday, October 14 at 10:59 CST. Wishlisted.com will let the winners know the next week. But I'll be brutally honest, once they get mine, there will probably be only two openings. Why? You ask. Because, I, am the queen of all things fall!

If you're chosen, you'll receive $250, a $50 Starbucks gift card, and a cozy blanket to cuddle up in, while you're nosing the candles. You'll then review them and send that information to Wishlisted.

There is nothing wrong with a little extra cash right now and when you can make it simply by snoozling a little wax, what could be easier? Well, actually, I can think of some other jobs I'd be willing to try. Chocolate taster, pillow tester, puppy and kitty cuddler, and these jobs I would do fro next-to-nothing!

For more information, see Lifehacker and Wishlisted.com.

