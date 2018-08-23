Can You Believe ‘Big Bang Theory’ Is Ending?

I can't believe The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end. Bummer! It's been one of my favorite TV shows for over a decade.

CBS decided not to renew "The Big Bang Theory" beyond its upcoming 12th season. The 2019 season will be it's last.

CNN Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers, and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and the series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

The Big Bang Theory is still one of the biggest shows on TV. Last year, Season 11 averaged 18.9 million viewers, which is still huge. No word on what the series finally will be.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS was trying to negotiate two more seasons but Jim Parsons (Dr. Sheldon Cooper) was ready to say goodbye to the sitcom.

Wonder if they will kill everyone off with an asteroid strike?