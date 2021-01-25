Can You Answer These 10 Trivia Questions About South Dakota?

Trivia games come naturally to some people, and others may need extra time to think about the questions being asked. If the trivia topic is something everyone knows (for example, questions about South Dakota), then it should be a piece of cake.

However, even the easiest questions about our state can actually be tricky at times.

I recently became hooked on the revival of The Weakest Link hosted by Jane Lynch. To my surprise, the topic of South Dakota made an appearance as one of the questions. Thankfully, the contestant answered correctly. The question sparked my interest in other trivia questions relevant to the state of South Dakota.

I did a little research, and I found 10 questions in particular about South Dakota on the Trivia Playing website that residents of the state should be able to answer. Although there are more than 10 questions listed on the Trivia Playing website, my selection includes questions that range from really easy to somewhat harder in level of difficulty.

Let's see if you can answer these questions correctly from Trivia Playing about the state of "Great Faces, Great Places." The answers to these questions are located at the end of this post.

What is the name of the city that is the capital of South Dakota? What South Dakota city is the largest city in the state? What is the South Dakota State fish? What is the name of the largest and longest river in the state of South Dakota? What is the South Dakota State animal? What state borders South Dakota to the south? What is the South Dakota State insect? How much land area does South Dakota have in square miles? The Missouri River divides the state into two geographically and socially distinct halves, which are commonly known to residents as what? Where is the point with the lowest elevation in South Dakota?

Answers to the following questions:

Pierre Sioux Falls Walleye The Missouri River Coyote Nebraska Honey Bee 77,121 "West River" and "East River" The shoreline of Big Stone Lake, with an elevation of 966 ft.

How well do you know your South Dakota trivia?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app