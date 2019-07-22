Will the Sioux Falls Canaries make the playoffs for the first time in years as the second half of the season is around the corner in the American Association?

With the All Star break here, the Sioux Falls Canaries will have a lot to of winning and get some help from the other teams in their division.

The Canaries got off to a great start, but a couple of losing streaks has put them in a win now mode.

Heading into the break, the Canaries are 7.5 games out of first place behind the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Canaries do have four All Stars and have talent across the board so it shouldn't be a lock that they miss the playoffs, but a good start after the break is essential.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries and for tickets click here.