Can South Dakotans Use Expired Sunscreen and Still Be Protected?

Every year when summer came around we can all remember a family member repurchasing some more sunscreen for those anticipated outdoor activities.

Now as I kid I was told that sunscreen 'goes bad' and should be repurchased each year in order to make sure it would still protect the wearer against any sunburns.

But does sunscreen actually expire or become 'ineffective' after just twelve months?

The answer to what I believed was a resounding yes is actually a no.

According to Mayo Clinic, the FDA requires that all sunscreen needs to maintain its original sunblock protection for at least three years.

Which is great if you do have some leftover sunscreen from last year, you can still use it this year without fear of getting burned.

However, it's always wise to throw out any expired sunscreen as some bottles have a date when it was originally manufactured; think of it as the best if used by date that you typically see at grocery stores.

"Some sunscreens include an expiration date — a date indicating when they're no longer effective. Discard sunscreen that is past its expiration date. If you buy sunscreen that doesn't have an expiration date, write the date of purchase on the bottle. Throw out the bottle when three years have passed since the purchase date"- Mayo Clinic.

Of course, it's strongly recommended especially if you used the spray pressurized sunscreen to keep it in a cool dry place to avoid any explosions or the sunscreen going badly prematurely.

If your sunscreen changes color or consistency it is also encouraged that you should repurchase a new bottle.

Also, Mayo Clinic stated that it usually takes on average a 'shot glass full' of sunscreen to cover the human body; but you may need more depending on your body size. Or how thick of a layer of coverage you may prefer when it comes to your sunblock.

Source: Mayo Clinic