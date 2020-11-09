Can anyone beat the Minnesota Vikings right now?

If you were simply going off the last two weeks, with wins over the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the answer would obviously be no.

Before you scoff at the idea that a team who began the season 1-5 is all of a sudden unbeatable, you need to look at how this team has played since their bye week.

Coming off the 1-5 start, Minnesota hit the bye week at the perfect time which saw a breath of fresh air permeate TCO Performance Center, while also helping everyone reset and get healthy.

The good health was welcomed for the whole team, but individually Dalvin Cook may have benefitted the most coming off his hamstring issue.

In the two-game winning streak for Minnesota, Cook has gone bonkers, rushing for 369 yards and 5 touchdowns all while thrusting himself into the MVP conversation.

For Minnesota, they also have got some big plays defensively which has included multiple turnovers plus Kirk Cousins has had his two best performances overall during these wins.

Even though there has been a lot of good, the Vikings are still so thin in the secondary and need to make sure the offensive line continues to hold up, but there are certainly more positives than negatives right now.

Minnesota is coming together very nicely at the right time, with their most important players hitting their stride.

All that said, the Green Bay Packers are still the defending NFC North champs, they are currently in the first place, they have the best QB in the division and they are still the team to beat.

Don't think for a second thought that the recent success of the Vikings isn't catching the eye of their division foe and the rest of the NFC.

Minnesota will look to make it three in a row this week against another division rival as they will go on the road to face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The early betting odds in Las Vegas have the Minnesota Vikings as a 2.5 point favorite over the Bears.

For more information on the Vikings win over Detroit, their upcoming schedule, or more news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.