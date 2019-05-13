Camp SuperKids Makes Asthma Easier to Understand

Almost six-and-a-half million American children under the age of 18 have asthma. This can mean emergency room visits, hospitalizations, sick days from school, limited activities, and the emotional stress all of this causes for kids and parents alike.

Having a plan for prevention is instrumental when living with asthma and taking advantage of every opportunity to learn how to better manage it can help to navigate it a bit more smoothly.

That is the goal of Camp SuperKids . It's happening June 16 through 22 at Camp Foster YMCA Camp of the Okobojis near Spirit Lake, Iowa. This fun and educational camp helps children with asthma learn how to better manage their disease and in the process can improve their physical condition and psychological outlook.

Camp SuperKids , like any fun summer camp, has swimming, kayaking, arts and crafts and games. Lots of games! It is a perfect opportunity for kids with asthma to learn more about their disease as well as make friends with kids just like them.

But it also has 24-hour medical supervision provided by a highly skilled staff of professionals which includes doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and counselors, to name but a few.

Any child, ages 8 to 14, who has moderate to severe asthma is invited to attend. The cost per camper is $475. Scholarships and payment options are available. The deadline for registration is Friday, May 17.

For more information and to register see Sanford Health online , or call Marilee Kontz at 605-328-7157.

Sources: Mayo Clinic , Center for Disease Control & Prevention , Sanford Health/Camps