Camille’s Now Open in The Empire Mall Sioux Falls

There are over 700 restaurants in Sioux Falls. We love to dine out. And now we have another option to enjoy a meal.

Camille's restaurant has opened a second location in The Empire Mall. They announced their grand opening in the Food Court.

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe in Sioux Falls is located at 1216 West 41st Street. They opened that store in the Gilrich Mall in 2003.

Empire Mall Manager, Dan Gies said, “I am pleased to have gotten to know Adam and Kayla, owners of Camille’s in Sioux Falls! The quality of their food, tantalizing fresh options of their menu has earned “Local Best Lunch Dining” in Sioux Falls! We are excited to have them open in our food court at The Empire Mall.”

Camille's boasts a wide selection of items on the menu. Customers can choose from wraps, paninis, toasted sandwiches, salads, smoothies, and more.

Many of their items are accompanied by a choice of a salad or chips and salsa. Their menu features a variety of health-conscious meal options including the Sonoma Veggie Wrap, Caesar Salad, Veganini Panini, and Island Time Yogurt Blend Smoothie.

With their bright, open-kitchen design, you can watch your wrap or panini come together with their fresh ingredients. Camille’s is located next to China Pantry and Verizon Wireless.

Camille’s recently won accolades of the 20-21 Local Best from the Local Best, 2020 Traveler’s Choice from Trip Advisor, and the 2020 3 Best Café Award from Three Best.