Calling all dudes with beards. If you've got some spiffy chin music, you could win the coveted 'Beardie' Award! Make-A-Wish is looking for guys who absolutely rock their beards, and want to help the kids of Make-A-Wish the real winners. Here's how it works:

Take a pic of yourself and that glorious beard. Upload it to the Make-A-Wish page for voting. Then encourage all of your friends and family to get behind you and vote you the best beard on the site. But it's going to be stiff (and bristly) competition. The Crumb Catchers are in the lead with 'Bearded Foamer' nipping at the heels.

The winner receives a plaque and bragging rights - and that's pretty manly.

Raise $500 or more and you'll receive a must-have, custom Beardies T-shirt!

Get our free mobile app

And stick around for the Make-a-Wish signature event, Walk for Wishes to be held in May.

Beardies will end on March 31 and the Walk For Wishes is May 22. For more information, go to www.beardies-sdmt.org and www.walkforwishes-sdmt.org.

Alright, bearded friends, you know what to do. Go here to see other beards and to upload your sweet photo. Good luck!

Note: At Make-A-Wish, our goal is to make every child’s wish come true. But we can’t do that without help from generous friends like you. After a difficult 2020, there are still thousands of wish kids in need of strength, hope, and transformation. Your gift today will change their lives.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?