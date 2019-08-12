Calling All Cornholers! Huge Tournament Coming to The Corn Palace.

Where else would you hold a National Cornhole tournament? It seems only fitting that the World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD. should play host to a season 15 ACO Major Event on May 15th and 16th of 2020 and carry a $3,500 guaranteed prize purse.

This ACO Corn Palace Major will be a world points earning event and provide a platform for local Cornhole enthusiasts to compete against professional Cornholers. The world points can be earned through various competitions such as ACO Women’s Singles, Seniors Singles and Coed Doubles. This Major event will also host both ACO Major Singles Tournament and ACO Major Doubles Tournament that allow world point earnings and purses of $2,000 and $1,500 respectively.

“We are very excited to bring an event of this caliber to the World’s Only Corn Palace. I can’t think of a better venue in the world to host a Major ACO Cornhole Tournament than right here at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD.” - Scott Schmidt, Director of the Corn Palace.

This inaugural event will bring several events for the public to enjoy as well if you are a non-member. There will be optional pay as you play luck of the draw that will be open to public as well as pay as you play game challenges throughout the weekend.

Registration for this event by visiting https://americancornhole.com/

Good luck!