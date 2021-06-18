Call to Freedom’s New Marissa’s House Groundbreaking
On Wednesday, June 17, 2021, Call to Freedom broke ground on their new 12 unit apartment complex that is being built to support the recovery of human trafficking survivors and works to keep families together.
This housing project will meet the needs of survivors and their families in the Sioux Empire who wish to receive the support of Call to Freedom during their recovery.
Unfortunately, the need for this type of housing in the Sioux Empire has outgrown the current facility. Right now, Call to Freedom has efficient apartments, but they do not provide the necessary room for survivors to be rejoined with their children.
The new complex will offer a variety of apartment sizes including six one-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom units large enough to house survivors and their families.
Victims of trafficking staying at a Marissa's House are given safety, confidentiality, and an opportunity to regain their life. The apartments are designed to ready to be occupied – fully furnished and made to be as comforting as possible to welcome them out of their trafficking situation.
- Chris & Kristen Thorkelson, Lloyd Properties & Marissa's House Committee Chairs
- Rich Merkouis, Pastor, King of Glory Church
- Dan Doyle, Chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Michelle Lavallee, Sioux Falls Development Foundation Board of Directors
- Steve Tybor III, President, and CEO, Eight Days of Hope
- Becky Rasmussen, Executive Director, Call to Freedom
- Paul TenHaken, Mayor of the City of Sioux Falls
