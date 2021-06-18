Call to Freedom’s New Marissa’s House Groundbreaking

On Wednesday, June 17, 2021, Call to Freedom broke ground on their new 12 unit apartment complex that is being built to support the recovery of human trafficking survivors and works to keep families together.

This housing project will meet the needs of survivors and their families in the Sioux Empire who wish to receive the support of Call to Freedom during their recovery.

Chad Jacobs/TSM

Unfortunately, the need for this type of housing in the Sioux Empire has outgrown the current facility. Right now, Call to Freedom has efficient apartments, but they do not provide the necessary room for survivors to be rejoined with their children.

Get our free mobile app

The new complex will offer a variety of apartment sizes including six one-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom units large enough to house survivors and their families.

Victims of trafficking staying at a Marissa's House are given safety, confidentiality, and an opportunity to regain their life. The apartments are designed to ready to be occupied – fully furnished and made to be as comforting as possible to welcome them out of their trafficking situation.

Call to Freedom is partnering with Eight Days of Hope to build this new housing project. 8 Days of Hope is an organization that grew out of the need to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. They are now partnering with organizations, like Call to Freedom, to build supportive housing for those coming out of human trafficking.

The new Marissa's House will be located at 1915 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls.

Those on hand for the groundbreaking included:

Chris & Kristen Thorkelson, Lloyd Properties & Marissa's House Committee Chairs

Rich Merkouis, Pastor, King of Glory Church

Dan Doyle, Chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Michelle Lavallee, Sioux Falls Development Foundation Board of Directors

Steve Tybor III, President, and CEO, Eight Days of Hope

Becky Rasmussen, Executive Director, Call to Freedom

Paul TenHaken, Mayor of the City of Sioux Falls