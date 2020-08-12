Call The Doctor! You’re Dr. Pepper Supply Is Running Low!

Another favorite soda is falling to the effects of the Coronavirus...darn you COVID!

Dr. Pepper is really hard to find in the grocery stores these days. This is very similar to the nation-wide toilet paper shortage when the global pandemic first started. People were stocking up on soda just as much as they were on household necessities.

According to an article from CNN, it's not just one specific flavor of Dr. Pepper running low. The Dr. Pepper shortage supply is affecting all flavors of the popular beverage. A representative from the company tells CNN, "Sales of the soda have 'increased consistently over the last four years.' " This popularity could have also contributed to the low inventory of Dr. Pepper.

But have no fear Dr. Pepper lovers in the Sioux Empire. The company is determined and hopeful to bring the soft beverage back soon.

In a recent tweet from its Twitter account, Dr. Pepper explains to its loyal followers, "We're doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees."

Another product within the Dr. Pepper company that is feeling the effects of COVID-19? Brace yourselves, coffee lovers...Keurig coffee cups. This one is a hard pill to swallow. Keurig Dr. Pepper has yet to comment on this matter.

If you recall when the pandemic became a reality in March, the Diet Coke inventory was one of the first soft drink products running low on supply. Click here to learn more information about Coca-Cola's response to this shortage.