California Driver Wins $41,000 at Jackson Motorplex

The biggest event of the entire racing season for Jackson Motorplex at Jackson, Minnesota is the AGCO Jackson Nationals. It is a three day event featuring the premier sprint car series of the World of Outlaws.

For 2019, it all started on Thursday night (6/27) and concluded on Saturday night (6/29). This was the 41st Annual Jackson Nationals.

This is an event that that has a lot of history. I was at the track Friday afternoon doing a remote radio broadcast promoting the race. I ran into a long time friend of mine by the name of Doug DeWall. We had a nice chat about years ago. He, by the way, owned the very car that won the first ever Jackson Nationals in 1979 with his father Marv driving it to victory.

We both came from the same home town and you might say we've got a little history with the sport of racing.

This year new history was made, as Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, California won the championship race on Saturday night and captured the top prize of $41,000. Donny Schatz came in second. See complete results.