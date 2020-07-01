California Closes Down Again Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalization cases have increased once again within seven states. Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have all seen a spike in their number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations due to the virus according to The Washington Post.

"Overall, 33 states and U.S. territories now have a rolling average of new cases that is higher than last week"- The Washington Post.

Because of this, CA Governor Gavin Newsom has stated seven California counties including Los Angles county to close any bars and or night clubs to shut down immediately. He has also strongly encouraged that eight other counties follow suit and close their businesses that are in the bar and nightlife industry as well according to The Los Angles Times.

The decision to close these businesses was made by the governor’s state public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell. The seven counties that were asked to shut down immediately were Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings, and Imperial.

Counties that have been strongly encouraged to also close bars include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Stanislaus.

"Los Angeles County public health officials reported 2,542 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the county’s second-highest daily total of new cases since the pandemic began"-Los Angles Times.