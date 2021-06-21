Buxton Homers, Maeda’s 1st Win, Twins Sweep the Rangers

June has not been good for the Minnesota Twins and what they needed at the right time was good healthy players. They're back. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez and Max Kepler all had an impact in the 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Buxton with an early upper deck dinger is picking up where he left off according to Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli. Kenta Maeda allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings getting the win.

With the sweep Minnesota is riding a 4-game streak (30-41). They moved ahead of the Detroit Tigers (30-42) in the American League Central Division but are still 12 1/2 games out of first place.

Tonight the Twins will honor former bench coach Mike Bell who passed away earlier this year at the age of 46. It's Cancer Awareness night at Target Field.

Pitching for Minnesota in game-1 against the Cincinnati Reds will be J.A. Happ (3-3). He will face Tyler Mahle (7-2). Coverage of Twins baseball begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.