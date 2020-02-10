The Miami Heat has two All-Stars this year in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo but they could end up having two players on Team USA as well.

Both Butler and Adebayo have been named Team USA finalists for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Jimmy won a gold medal back in 2016 with Team USA in Rio de Janeiro and is more likely to make the team than Adebayo.

That said, no one say Adebayo being an NBA All-Star this year so he could surprise people as they dwindle down the rosters.

Adebayo did participate in Team USA's training camp for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

This is the first step in the process to create a 12 man roster for the 2020 Olympics.

Many folks locally in the Sioux Falls area will be paying attention to see if the NBA affiliate of the Sioux Falls Skyforce has one or more than one representative on Team USA.