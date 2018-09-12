Go West With the Coens in the ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer

The Coen brothers were supposed to make a Western television series for Netflix . But at some point during production of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs they decided to change course, and turn the material into a feature film instead. And so here we are, with Buster Scruggs headed to Netflix (and select theaters) this fall, the Coens’ first Western since 2010’s True Grit.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

The cast is large and impressive. Are you ready for the full list? Here we go: Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonjo O'Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs debuts on Netflix on November 16. You can already add it to your MyList .