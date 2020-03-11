Busted: Two Men Caught With Over 11 Pounds of Pot in Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls resident and another man from Chicago have taken a page right out of Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin's playbook, by getting busted with more than 11 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities arrested thirty-five-year-old Pierre Dameron of Sioux Falls and 19-year-old Raymond Vickers of Chicago on Sunday (March 8) on Rice Street near Interstate 229.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, Drug Task Force officers stopped their car on Sunday afternoon. During a search of the vehicle, officers smelled pot and realized the driver of the car had arrest warrants.

The police search yielded 11.12 pounds of marijuana that was wrapped in several different bags, according to Dakota News Now.

Dameron and Vickers, are both facing marijuana possession charges, that include more than 10 pounds and intent to distribute.

Source: Dakota News Now

