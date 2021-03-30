Businesses: What’s a COVID-19 Shot Worth to You?

If you are employed and have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine your employer may be taking steps to draw you closer to that by dangling dollar signs in front of you. Call it a stipend or call it a bonus, businesses are attempting to motivate their workforce to get the shots.

In a report from Dakota News Now, one Sioux Falls businessman is encouraging his employees and his customers to do something important. “Most of them are young and don’t necessarily feel as though the vaccination is important to them. So I’m financially motivating them to take an interest and understand the fact that it’s not just about you, but the community as a whole,” said Tom Slattery, Owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

JJ’s is also offering an incentive to customers. It’s called a “shot for a shot.” Folks can bring in their vaccination card and get half off their first drink at the bar.

And what if you work with the venerable population such as those served by LifeScape or Dakotabilities? LifeScape Foundation President Jessica Wells tells Dakota News Now that education is key. “What it means not only to the people that we support because they are a very vulnerable population, but also to protect and keep safe their coworkers. And that, that also helps protect our workforce.”

LifeScape is giving out $100 stipends to employees who get vaccinated.