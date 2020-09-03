Busch Introduces New Beer…For Dogs?!?

I came across this "doggy" beer the other day on Twitter, and I thought it was a joke. But once again I was wrong.

The new Dog Brew by Busch is seriously a new drink made for your four-legged friends. However, dogs still need to be 21 or over to enjoy this brew (HAHA. Sorry that joke was too good not to mention)!

The #BuschDogBrew is the "nectar of the dogs." According to its Twitter, the new brew for your dogs is "bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients." Surprisingly, the Dog Brew doesn't appear to have any alcohol contents hidden in the drink. The ingredients of the Dog Brew include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, ginger, water.

Busch's website describes this dog beer as a "healthy snack" for your furry friend. "(It's) made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients," explains Busch on its website.

So can dogs actually consume alcoholic products? Absolutely not. I know some owners might give their pups a sip of beer on their 21st birthday. However, alcohol and hops can be very toxic to dogs. Dogs love meat, so it makes sense to have a Dog Brew that contains pork bone broth.

You can serve the Dog Brew to your best friend by pouring it into the water bowl or over food. Humans, it's not recommended that you try the brew. It's really bland and the drink is meant for a dog's palate. Then again, it is 2020 so anything could happen!

Order the Dog Brew today by clicking here!