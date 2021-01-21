Busch Beer is Now Offering $1 Off Beer For Every Inch of Snow

We need every little victory we can get in the tumultuous times. We're in the dead of winter and there's snow in the forecast this weekend. That's great news because Busch Beer is offering $1 off your Busch Beer purchase for every inch of snow that falls in 32 states. And yes, South Dakota is one of them. They've selected Sioux Falls as the point city in this promotion. Go us!

Of course, there are some limits set so it's not totally free beer. Bummer. Busch Beer is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 30-pack of Busch or Busch Light or a $12 rebate for a 24-pack.

Still, that's good. It gives us something to look forward to while shoveling snow. Or watching your teenagers clear the driveway from your warm living room.

Here are the quick bullet points on how it works:

Make a Busch Beer purchase

Keep the receipt

Go to Busch's website and upload a pic of the receipt

Wait by the mailbox for your rebate

The brewer is keeping track of how much snow falls in Sioux Falls. See it here and cheers!

