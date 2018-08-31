Burger King Donates Big-Time to Special Olympics South Dakota

The Burger King restaurants in South Dakota offered up a king-size check to Special Olympics South Dakota this week.

KSFY TV is reporting that Burger Kings locations statewide recently partnered with Special Olympics South Dakota in an effort to raise money for athletes and events. The partnership resulted in a check totaling $6,447 that was donated to the organization at a special presentation on Thursday, (August 30).

According to KSFY , Burger King customers throughout the state recently had the option of donating $1.00 to the Special Olympics each time they visited a Burger King location.

Al Jones, the director of operations for Burger King in Sioux Falls told KSFY , "I set the goal about 4,000, being the first time doing this program, and it was amazing, everyone got behind it. We had shirts brought in our team wore for Special Olympics, they rallied behind it, and it was win-win."

KSFY reports that Sioux Falls was the home of the top two fundraising Burger Kings in this region. The Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street location and the Cliff Avenue and 57th Street location both exceeded their initial goals set forth at the beginning of the fundraising effort.

Source: KSFY TV

