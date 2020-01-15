Bulls and Broncs Rodeo Returns to Sioux Falls in February

Rodeos are a big deal around these parts and the 2020 Bulls and Broncs Rodeo is returning for the third time to Sioux Falls.

The third annual Bulls and Broncs Rodeo will take place at the Sioux Empire Fair Grounds and Expo Center on February 8 and 9.

For tickets, stop in at any Campbell's Supply in Sioux Falls, Madison, Rock Rapids or Mitchell.

Advance tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and kids under 5 are free.

The festivities start at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday inside the Expo Center.

Entrants will participate for the chance to take home a piece of a minimum $10,000 purse.