Bulls and Broncs Returning to Sioux Falls in February

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Empire Fair Association and Korkow Rodeos is announcing the return of Bulls and Broncs on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Korkow family’s “A-Team” stock has been selected by the top cowboys to buck at every National Finals Rodeo since the rodeo’s inception in 1959 – a claim only 2 other stock contractors can make.

If you're looking for some fast-paced February action to take the chill off, don't miss Bulls and Broncs!

Advance tickets for Bulls and Broncs are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets are on sale now at Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Madison and Rock Rapids Campbell’s locations.

The payout and addition information can be found at Sioux Empire Fair website. This top-notch event is sponsored by Billion Dodge RAM and Campbell Supply.