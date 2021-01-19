Bulls and Broncs are Coming Back to Sioux Falls

If cabin fever was starting to creep in, this might be something for you to put on your schedule as a cure! The 4TH annual Bulls & Broncs Rodeo returns to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. See the bulls, and the broncs, and the 'athletes' that will be on hand February 12-13, 2021 in the warm confines of the Expo Building.

This event has been 'a pleaser' in the past years. The rough stock they bring in is second to none, first-rate. This year will be no exception as Korkow Rodo is set to bring in the broncs and the bulls. We say first-rate as this company has supplied award-winning rough stock for the National Finals over the years.

Tickets for the event will be available at Runnings Stores around the area. Get your advanced tickets at Runnings in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Mitchell, Madison, Huron, and Vermillion.

Also on the bill is an event called Mini-Bulls. I'm intrigued enough to get a ticket and find out what that's all about!

Dates: February 12 & 13 start at 7:30 doors open at 6:30

Separate tickets needed for each night

Adults $15 (at the door $20)

Kids 6-12 $10 (at the door $15)

Kids 5 and under Free

Tickets will be sold at Runnings

