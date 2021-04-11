Bull Bash Returns to South Dakota State Fair

You might just as well put this event on your calendar right now! Spring and summer are going to come and go and before you know it, you'll be thinking cantaloupes and Bull Riding!

The South Dakota State Fair is once again gearing up for the Red Wilk Construction-Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash! This year's wild and western extravaganza will be in the State Fair grandstand Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and Thursday, September 2, 2021.

It's a great 'South Dakota, family-friendly kick-off for the South Dakota State Fair.

Get our free mobile app

Those that know, produce! Tuff Hedeman was 'the man' for nearly two decades in the sport of bull riding. Like a golf great who goes on to design golf courses, Hedeman has morphed over to producing events like the 'bull bash!

According to a press release from the South Dakota State Fair;

Hedeman formed the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour after serving for 23 years as the former head of the two nationally organized professional bull riding organizations (PBR and CBR). Hedeman retired from the sport in 1999.

The bull bash is also an opportunity for South Dakotans to thank a vet!

The Red Wilk Construction American Hero Award will be held during the bull riding both nights. Since 2013, more than 100 Veterans from all over South Dakota have been honored. Typically, eight Veterans are honored each night.

Ticket presales will begin soon. Make sure you get yours as soon as they become available.