Build the World’s Greatest Dad Starter Pack

Have you seen those "Starter Pack" memes around the internet ? You know, the ones with the really simple font poking fun at stereotypes you might (or might not) see play out in real life?

When it comes to fatherhood, some might say the baby IS the "dad starter pack." But as Father's Day approaches, here are some other items every dad needs if he's going to go for the World's Greatest Dad title:

1) Storage. As in, cargo shorts and/or a fanny pack .

2) Comfortable shoes . For those Boy Scout hikes. Or mowing the lawn. Or grilling.

3) Speaking of grilling, why settle for a simple flipper ?

4) A superhero cape. Because every kid goes through a stage where they want one AND they want to be just like Dad.

5) Dad jokes . Lots and lots of "spontaneous" dad jokes.