Buffalo Wild Wings Big Time Bet on Super Bowl Overtime

Wings for everyone in America! The bets are in and BWW is placing a big bet on this years Super Bowl heading into overtime.

With the large amount of games and playoff games that happened this season this Super Bowl bet might pay out big across America!

From an Inspire story:

The Buffalo Wild Wings overtime button has apparently been working all year with a regular season that saw 15 overtime games, and for the first time in history, two postseason OT games in the same day. If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

Most of the people watching the big game are usually just hoping for a close game, and not a blow out.

A good portion of the people claim to be watching for the commercials.

I will be watching the Super Bowl hoping for an overtime so I can cash in on a win from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Sources: Inspire