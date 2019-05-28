Buffalo Ridge Brewing Hosting a Breast Cancer Event

Next month, it's all about the love at the Buffalo Ridge Brewing Company in Hartford, South Dakota. On June 8, 2019, the brewery will be hosting a breast cancer project fundraiser from 3:00PM-6:00PM. The event will feature live music, an auction, barbeque and of course brews. All proceeds from the event will benefit In His Steps : Pathways of Peace's Holy Land Breast Cancer Project.

Some of the live auction items up for grab include a registered hunter retriever, tickets to the Carrie Underwood concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in October, and a chance for you to be a brewmaster for the day at the brewery where you can develop your own recipe of the type of beer you like and it will be featured at the brewery!

So come on out for a good cause and stay for a great time at the Buffalo Ridge Brewing Company.