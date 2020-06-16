Buffalo Chip Announces 7 New Bands for the Sturgis Rally

Even when things were looking uncertain for 2020 due to the pandemic virus, the Buffalo Chip billed as the "Best Party Anywhere" will welcome you to the legendary Chip August 7 - 16, 2020. See the update on the Sturgis Rally here.

Earlier this week an official statement from the Buffalo Chip stated, "The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been an event built by bikers for bikers. So as long as the riders want to come, the 80th Sturgis Rally is on for 2020. The Black Hills region and countless area businesses will be hosting the event, just as they’ve done for 79 years."

While some bands scrubbed their tour for the year, these artists have committed to performing - and we're pumped!

So far: (with updates and more acts forthcoming)

August 7 - Lita Ford

August 8 - Puddle of Mudd

August 9 - Black Label Society

August 10 - Ratt

August 11 - Buckcherry

August 12 - ZZ Top

August 14 - Eagles of Death Metal

August 15 - Reverend Horton Heat

More bands will be announced to perform at the Buffalo Chip before the lineup for the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is complete - plus tons of additional entertainment and events such as:

9 Nights of Headlining Concerts

Multiple Days of Racing

Daily Bike Shows

The Motorcycles As Art Exhibit

Miss Buffalo Chip Competitions

Bikini Beach Swim Paradise

Much, Much More!

Danny V_TSM

Secure your passes today for the Greatest Party Anywhere.