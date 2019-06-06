Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Sioux Falls Stadium

The Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls is usually home to the Canaries, but it will soon be home to some horses.

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Sioux Falls and will be making a stop at the birdcage.

On Sunday June 9, the Canaries will be hosting the Gary Southshore RailCats and the Clydesdales will be on hand.

First pitch that day is scheduled for 1 PM, but fans can get a first hand look at the horses by coming out to a special pregame at 11 AM.

More information on the event can be found on the Sioux Falls Canaries website.

I got a chance to meet the Budweiser Clydesdales on a tour through the Budweiser Brewery in St. Louis and it was a really cool opportunity.

I would encourage people to go check out some Canaries baseball and see the world famous Clydesdales that you see on TV in all the Budweiser commercials.