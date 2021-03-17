Buche’s Grocery to Open Northeast South Dakota Location

One thing leads to another, and another. In this case, it's more like, one business leads to another. Case and point? Buche Foods. Buche Foods, based out of Wagner, South Dakota is once again branching out around the state.

We recently read that Buche Foods has added another grocery location at Dakota Crossing in Sisseton, South Dakota. The new location entered the Buche stable of stores on March 9, 2021. The store will take on the new image 'Buche Foods at Dakota Crossing' The name will keep the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate identity according to the owner of Buche Foods, R.F. Buche. A grand opening date will be set for sometime in May.

Buche Foods recently acquired properties in Pine Ridge and Chamberlain, South Dakota. 'Like other transitions, all current team members will keep their jobs at their current wage and years of service. The change in ownership has resulted in better benefits with Buche Foods, and team members are reported to be happy with the change' said Buche.

Buche foods

According to the press release, many services are being added including; check cashing, money orders, money wires, online shopping for contact-free convenience, and self-checkouts. At this stage, the addition of Godfather’s Pizza is also being considered.

According to R.F. Buche, they will be changing suppliers which will equate to better quality and fresher meat and produce with a larger variety including Certified Angus Beef.'

Buche promises to bring better promotions to Sisseton with at least three large meat sales throughout the year and one produce truck sale. Buche Foods has a smartphone app with hundreds of dollars in digital coupons offered at all times. For those customers without a smartphone, there is an option at the customer service counter to get those great deals.

The C-Store sections of Dakota Crossing will be expanded as well.

RF Buche is a 4TH generation grocery store. The GF Buche Company was started by his great-grandfather in Lake Andes, South Dakota in 1905 and now consists of 15 locations throughout South Dakota.