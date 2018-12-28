Bros Brasserie in Downtown Sioux Falls Is Closing

Here's a bit of sad news to end 2018, Bros Brasserie Americano is closing their doors for good on the last day of the year.

In my opinion, this news really sucks! Bros was one of my favorite places to eat in downtown. My wife and I would frequently visit Bros, especially on Sunday mornings for breakfast. We loved the pumpkin pancakes, and the outdoor patio was awesome on those nice spring and summer days.

KSFY TV reports the last day Bros Brasserie Americano will be open for business is Monday, (December 31). The Sioux Falls restaurant broke the news on Facebook on Thursday.

According to SiouxFalls.Business , Bros will continue to offer their normal menu through Sunday, with drink specials and a special menu planned on New Year's Eve.

Bros Brasserie, located at 334 South Phillips Avenue, first opened their doors to the public in 2009.

For more on the closing, and to see the hours Bros plans to be open during their final days, check out the complete story in SiouxFalls.Business .

Source: KSFY TV