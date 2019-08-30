Broom-Day in Chicago as Minnesota Twins Get Sweep

A sweep in Chicago for the Minnesota Twins as the beat the White Sox 10-5.

The Twins began the day with five straight singles. Jake Cave and C.J. Cron launched back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Cron marks his 22nd of the year.

Jose Berrios who went 6 innings had thrown 3 wild pitches all season, he had 4 on Thursday. Randy Dobnak pitched the final 3 innings to pick up his first big league save.

It's off to Motown now as Minnesota is in Detroit for the Labor Day weekend starting Kyle Gibson tonight at 6:10 on Information 1000 KSOO.