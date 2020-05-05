Brookings Summer Arts Festival Cancelled

Another staple of the summer has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival, originally scheduled for July 11 and 12, 2020, has been canceled.

The festival posted the bad news on its website.

With heavy hearts, the Brookings Summer Arts Festival Board of Directors has made the very difficult decision to CANCEL the 2020 Brookings Summer Arts Festival, that was to be held July 11 & 12, 2020. Given the current recommendations concerning the COVID 19 pandemic, we have chosen to err on the side of safety and concern for our artists, vendors, entertainers, volunteers and committee. While we will not be together July 11 & 12, we look forward to our 50th anniversary celebration on July 10 & 11, 2021!

The festival, which is held every year in Pioneer Park, features art, crafts, vendors, and live entertainment, which is a volunteer-run event that has been going on since 1972. This will be the first time the festival has not been held since then.