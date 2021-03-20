It may not come as a surprise but the college basketball program with the most success in the state at the D1 level over the last decade is the top basketball city in South Dakota.

South Dakota State University has seen great success on the basketball court from both their women's and men's basketball programs and that has provided some wonderful entertainment for their fans.

WalletHub recently released their list of 'Best Cities for College Basketball' and Brookings grabbed the best spot in South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Brookings came in at No. 97 on the list with Vermillion coming in at No. 258,

WalletHub comes up with lists like this all the time and for this one they used nine metrics to determine the order.

To find 2021’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 U.S. cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Even though Brookings out duels Vermillion, the home of USD, that gap has certainly closed the last few years with the immense success of the Coyote women's program and the consistent improvement of the men's team.

It is great to have two very passionate fan bases in one state and we have that in South Dakota.

A list like this is great to spark the debate and motivate both fan bases to keep bringing the excitement and support for their favorite college basketball programs.

For more information on SDSU basketball, their entire athletic department and upcoming schedules, you can visit their website.