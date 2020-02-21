Brookings Man Arrested for Torturing and Killing a Cat on Video

A 19-year-old Brookings man sits in jail after being arrested Wednesday (February 19) for torturing and killing an injured cat on video and then sharing the video on social media.

Dakota News Now reports that authorities first received notification of the video found on social media on the evening of Tuesday (February 18).

After a brief investigation, police were able to track down Michael Forman of Brookings the following day and question him. He was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.

Brookings Assistant Police Chief Derrick Powers told Dakota News Now, they received a "number of notifications" about the video found on social media. The content of the video has been described as being "very disturbing" by Powers.

Forman is being held on a cruelty to animals charge, which is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

Source: Dakota News Now

