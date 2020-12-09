COVID-19 has changed the way nearly every city in America is celebrating Christmas in 2020, as countless events have been canceled or greatly altered to promote social distancing.

Brookings is no exception.

South Dakota's fourth-largest city has opted for a 'Christmas Staycation' this year and wanted to get the word out about local events like the Let It Glow holiday light competition and Garden Glow at McCrory Gardens.

So the folks at Visit Brookings decided to enlist some major star power, and thanks to the celebrity video website Cameo, got a personalized plug from 'Ellen Griswold' herself, actress Beverly D'Angelo, star of the 1989 movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

D'Angelo appeared as Ellen four other times in the Vacation series:

She has also appeared in a number of television shows like Law and Order: SVU, Cougar Town, Mom, and Entourage.