Brookings “Frost Fest” Highlights Best Winter Has to Offer

Staying home has sort of become an art over the last 12 months and winter in South Dakota quite often leads to cabin fever anyway. So when you give people the chance to break out of a self-imposed exile and enjoy the great outdoors, they rush to it!

So it's a good thing that there's plenty to do this weekend! The 7th Annual Brookings Frost Fest/ "Embrace the Brrr- -ookings!", February 19 through 21, fills the bill with a long list of activities.

This annual event brings together Brookings businesses, organizations, and attractions in an effort to showcase the fun, educational and entertaining events, shopping, and dining opportunities, that are about an hour north of us on I-29.

Get our free mobile app

The Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau website has even more details and events listed, but here are just a few of the fun happenings coming up.

Friday, February 19

Saturday, February 20

Sunday, February 21

Dakota Nature Park - They'll be hosting fun fish painting, indoors, and a snowman building contest outside.

McCrory Gardens - Free to Frolic continues & again, bring your pups!

For more information see Visit Brookings South Dakota online and the 7th Annual Frost Fest/Visit Brookings page on Facebook.