Brookings Fire Chief Arrested For DUI

Brookings Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann has been given a court date for driving under the influence according to The Brookings Register.

Hartmann was arrested for driving under the influence or for a DUI on Friday night (March 19, 2021) by Brookings Police after failing a field sobriety test.

“On (Friday), March 19, at 11:56 p.m., Chief Darrell Hartmann was stopped by an officer of the Brookings Police Department for a traffic violation. Roadside tests were administered, and Chief Hartmann was subsequently arrested for DUI,” Brookings Police Chief Dave Erickson wrote in an email to the Register Monday- The Brookings Register.

A Facebook page post from the Brookings County State’s Attorney Office said that Hartmann's first court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Hartmann's current employment status with the Brookings Fire Department and or the city of Brookings is currently unknown as the city chooses to ".. not publicly comment on personnel matters" according to Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno.

State's Attorney Dan Nelson says despite Hartmann’s title, this case will be handled just like any other DUI charge according to Associated Press via US News.

Hartmann has yet to commit on the situation.

Sources: The Brookings Register and US News