Brookings City Council Votes to Extend Pandemic Restrictions

Dakota News Now is reporting that the Brookings City Council has voted in a 5-2 decision to extend current pandemic restrictions for another two months.

One month ago on June 9, the council had a first reading that could have changed the restrictions to guidelines. On June 30, an amendment was made to go back to the original emergency restrictions.

South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn was in favor of keeping the restrictions in place. Dunn says they want to send a message to students and parents that Brookings is safe.

Councilmember Joey Collins was one of the two 'no' votes. He referenced the drop in current hospitalizations as the reason for easing the restrictions.

Councilmember Nick Wendell pointed to guidance from the CDC that states reopening should not happen until there have been declining case numbers for 14 days. Wendell said Brookings case numbers are climbing daily.

Dakota News Now reports that if the council did nothing, the restrictions would have expired on July 13th. The council left the option open to modifying the restrictions at any time moving forward.