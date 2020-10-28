Brookings City Council Has Voted To Extend COVID Restrictions

With over 25,000 residents Brookings is the 4th largest city in South Dakota. COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations have been rising at an alarming rate in the state.

On Tuesday night, the Brookings City Council voted to extend COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hoping to slow the spread of the virus.

Dakota News Now says the regulations in Brookings will continue for another 60 days. The restrictions include a mandate requiring masks to be worn in all indoor businesses and public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

On Tuesday it was announced that Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl will be bringing a mask mandate before the council for consideration. Sioux Falls and Minnehaha county have seen substantial Community Spread of COVID-19 for many consecutive days.

Even though South Dakota Gov. Kristin Noem has not endorsed the wearing of masks to help prevent the spread of the virus, a new “Mask Up South Dakota” campaign has started up in the state.

According to Avera.org the organizations that support the #maskupsodak effort include:

AARP South Dakota

Associated School Boards of South Dakota

South Dakota State Medical Assn.

Monument HealthCare

Avera Health

Sanford Health

American Cancer Society

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Black Hills District Medical Society

Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD)

District 7 Medical Society (Sioux falls & surrounding communities)

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board

Huron District Medical Society

Humphreys Forum: A Collaboration of Sioux Falls Infectious Disease Physicians

Immunize South Dakota

Mitchell District Medical Society

Pierre District Medical Society

School Administrators of South Dakota

South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians

South Dakota Academy of Ophthalmology

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce

South Dakota Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

South Dakota Chapter, American College of Emergency Physicians

South Dakota Chapter, American College of Physicians

South Dakota Chapter, American College of Surgeons

South Dakota Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

South Dakota Pathology Society

South Dakota Pharmacy Association

South Dakota Psychiatric Association

South Dakota Public Health Association

South Dakota Nurses Association

South Dakota Section, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

South Dakota Society of Anesthesiologists

Yankton District Medical Society