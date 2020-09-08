Broncos Von Miller Seriously Hurt and May Miss Season

The NFL season starts on Thursday but Denver Broncos star Von Miller may not even see his season start before it ends.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Von Miller injured a tendon in his ankle and will require surgery.

According to that same report, the injury combined with the surgery is going to most likely force Miller to miss the entire 2020 season.

It has been a tough year for Miller who also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and publicly talked about fighting the virus.

Now with the ankle injury and likelihood he will miss the entire season, Miller will have to hope 2021 brings him much more fortune and luck than 2020.

During his tenure with the Broncos, Miller has been one of the most valuable members in the NFL and was a big reason why the Broncos won the Super Bowl a few years back.

In the last six seasons with the Broncos, Miller had only missed one game during that time frame.

Denver will now have to lean on their other defensive leaders to pick up the slack without their star and they must see production elevate across the board on the defensive side of the football in Miller's absence.

The Denver Broncos begin their season on Monday Night Football on ESPN against the Tennessee Titans.

For other news surrounding the NFL, the start of the season, and complete schedules, you can visit the National Football League website.