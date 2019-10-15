Bring on the 56-Pack of Busch Light and Help a Farmer

When I heard the there was a 56 pack of beer for sale my mind went immediately to my college days when you had to carefully calculate which beer was going to be the best value because money was very tight. Think two 12-packs of Schlitz for 7 bucks.

In Iowa, you can buy a "Buschel" of beer - or 56 pack, 12 oz. cans of Busch Light. Why 56 cans? Because a bushel of corn weighs approximately 56 pounds.

For those in South Dakota, we could probably just slip across the border and bring some home. It's nice to help a brother farmer. But play it cool transporting that Buschel home. The border town sheriff of Rowena has an eagle eye for bootleggers.