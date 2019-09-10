Bridge Work to Force Temporary Closures of I-229 near 26th Street

The new 26th Street bridge being built over I-229 in Sioux Falls is going to put a crimp in your in city interstate travel plans for a few days.

KSFY TV is reporting the construction work going on at the moment on the new 26th Street bridge is going to force several temporary closures of Interstate 229 for the next several nights.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation told KSFY, I-229 between Cliff Avenue and the 10th Street exits will be closed from 8 PM to 6 AM for up to a total of eight nights. The closures began on Monday night, (September 9) in the area.

The construction work on the interstate that is forcing the closure is needed so contractors can set girders on the new 26th Street bridge over I-229.

According to KSFY, cars traveling on I-229 during the closure times each day will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

Work on the new structure at the 26th Street exit is all part of the $36.5 million project being conducted right now on I-229 and 26th Street.

Completion for the entire project is slated to happen sometime around November, 13 of 2020.

Source: KSFY TV