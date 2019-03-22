Bridge Closed South of Brandon on Highway 11

Rising waters are putting many eastern South Dakota roads and bridges at risk. On Thursday the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Highway 11 over Split Rock Creek located about two-and-a-half miles south of Brandon.

With many Brandon residents commuting to Sioux Falls they will need a different route. Transportation authorities say southbound traffic on Highway 11 is being detoured to Madison Street and northbound traffic is being detoured on Highway 42.

The water levels of Split Rock Creek continue to rise and when they reach a certain threshold the department closes the structure to monitor the material in the bed of the channel for erosion.

The department asks motorists to be aware of flooding and to not drive through floodwaters or go around barricades. You may find that the road is washed out underneath without knowing it.

Find the latest road conditions Travel Safe USA or by calling 5-1-1.

Source: sd.gov